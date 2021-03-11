Mount Men’s Basketball Returns Home to Champion Welcome

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – After defeating second-seeded Bryant in the NEC Final on Tuesday, the Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team returned home and was welcomed by a large crowd on campus after receiving a firetruck escort through town.

“I’m very thankful,” beamed Mount forward, Mezie Offurm who contributed 16 points against Bryant. “It just shows our hard work and just how tight the community is and the love…the genuine love and care from our community.”

The bus that carried the NEC Champs dropped the team off outside of the PAC Center on Mount St. Mary’s campus -a building that opens up garage-door-style on the left side of the building. Music was playing and Mount’s President, Timothy Trainor, said a few words to the crowd of over 50 people before handing the mic off to head coach, Dan Englestad.

Engelstad, who was an assistant coach at the Mount from 2007-10, recollected the 2008 season when the Mountaineers won the NEC title for the third time and went on to record their first ever NCAA Division I Tournament win, defeating Coppin State in the opening round.

“We’re all touched by this,” said Engelstad, admiring the crowd. “This year has been anything but ordinary, but just having the support from the community means so much to us.”

As the bottom seed in the tournament, and going through the type of adversity this season brought, Mount couldn’t have written it up any better, but there was still one thing missing.

“Something that we did miss last night was you in the crowd,” said Engelstad to the crowd. “That’s something that we can’t wait for next season when….” Englstad paused and turned to ask his freshman guard, Josh Reaves, what they were going to do next year. Reaves then took the mic and exclaimed “we’re going back-to-back!”