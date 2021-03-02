Mount Men’s Basketball Clinches Spot in Northeast Conference Tournament

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball team has clinched a spot in the NEC tournament.

“I’m just happy for our team,” beamed Mount head coach Dan Engelstad. “They persevered through a lot this season with COVID shutdowns, but this is a resilient group and they earned this.”

Mount is waiting for their official seeding in the tournament but they currently sit at third in the conference rankings behind Wagner and Bryant.

“We had a goal in mind before the season started and that’s to win the conference tournament and go to the NCAA tournament and that’s right there in front of us.”

The mountaineers were supposed to close out their season against Bryant this week, but that series has since been cancelled due to positive COVID tests within Bryant’s Tier 1 personnel resulting in the bulldogs inability to meet the NEC’s minimum roster requirements to safely compete.

Mount should know their seeding sometime Wednesday evening.

The NEC semifinals will be Saturday, March 6.