Mount loses in OT to St. Joe’s

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s men’s lacrosse fell to St. Josephs’s Saturday afternoon in overtime 14-13 and drop to 0-3 in NEC play.

Matt Haggerty was the leading goal scorer for the Mount with 4 goals. Luke Frankeny added another three goals for the Mount, and John Bethke had two goals and two assists.

Dylan Furnback was in net for the Mountaineers and he made 17 saves, while on the other side, in net for St. Joe’s, local product, Tucker Almany, made nine saves in the Hawks win.

The Mount returns to action on Saturday, April 3rd at Waldron Family Stadium against Sacred Heart at 1:00 p.m.