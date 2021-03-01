Mount Captures NEC Regular Season Title for the First Time in 20 Years

LORETTO, Pa. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball team captured the Northeast Conference regular season title for the first time in 20 years on Monday with a 56-43 victory over Saint Francis University.

20 years in the making! For the first time since 2000-01, the Mount wins the @NECsports regular season and will be the No. 1 seed in the upcoming tournament!!!



FINAL | Mount St. Mary's 56, Saint Francis U 43#MountUp pic.twitter.com/mweFuaY1zn — Mount Women's Basketball (@Mount_WBB) March 2, 2021

It’s just the 10th time that Mount has won the regular season since joining the NEC back in 1989, and it’s just the first time earning the title since the 2000-2001 season.

The Mountaineers were lead by Aryna Taylor and Kendall Bresee who each had 19 and 15 points respectively in what was Mount’s 9th straight victory.

The blue and white were the second seed in the tournament a year ago, making it to the semifinal game, before the remainder of the tournament was shut down due to the corona-virus pandemic.

Top seeding earns Mount a home game hosting the No. 4 seed in the NEC Semifinals which will be held on March 10th at Knott Arena.