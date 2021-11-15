Mountaineers begin 3 game road trip at No. 13 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s (1-2) will face No. 13 Kentucky Tuesday night for it’s second Top 20 matchup this season.

“These are good experiences for our guys,” said Mount head coach Dan Engelstad. “When you play the Villanovas, the Kentuckys, even a good St. Joe’s A-10 team, your weaknesses do get exposed and you have to be able to learn those lessons.”

The Mountaineers last saw Kentucky on November 22, 2019 with the Wildcats besting them 82-62. The two teams first met back in the first round of the 1995 NCAA Tournament when Kentucky was the No. 1 seed and defeated Mount 113-67.

Kentucky, currently ranked 13th in the country, is 1-1 after an eight point loss in it’s season opener to No. 7 Duke, and then bouncing back with a 100-60 win over Robert Morris, who Mount will travel to next.

The Wildcats are lead by junior point guard, Sahvir Wheeler, who currently leads the the nation in assists, averaging 11 of them per game.

Senior forward, Malik Jefferson, leads the way for the Mount averaging 13.7 points per game and 5.3 rebounds.

“For us this is going to be another good teacher. We’re on a nice road stretch here and this is an important time for us as a program and as a unit to come together.”

Tip of is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network with Tom Hart and Jon Sundvold on the call.