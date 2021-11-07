Mount women’s basketball returns core from NEC Championship team

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – The Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball returns four of it’s five starters from last year’s NEC Championship team.

“It means a lot to have this group back,” said Mount first year head coach, Antoine white. “[They’re] a very talented group from top to bottom.”

Kendall Bresee and Kayla Agentowicz both decided to come back for an extra year, encouraged by what the team was able to accomplish last season.

“My teammates were all coming back, we had a great year last year and I was like if we can do it again, why not give it a chance,” explained Bresee.

“There was no question to come back, honestly,” said Angetowiczs. “It’s a just a great group of girls.”

The other two starters that return for the Mountaineers this season are senior guard, Michaela Harrison, and redshirt junior guard, Aryna Taylor.

“Having four people come back out of the starting lineup is huge,” said Taylor.

Last season, the Mountaineers won the program’s first NEC title since 1995, and earned a birth in the NCAA Tournament where they fell to Maryland 98-45 in the first round.

“I think we can do more than we did last year,” said Bresee. “I think it was one of those things that we needed to see it, but I also think a lot of it just comes from every day working in the gym and looking ourselves in the mirror and just realizing like ‘hey, we can do this.’ You just have to find it from within and we have the pieces to do that this year and the coach that believes in us too.”

White has put together a challenging non-conference schedule for his team this season where they will face two top 20 teams in the AP Preseason rankings in Maryland (#4) and Ohio State (#17) and will also face another top program in Clemson.

“They’re great teams,” said Agentowicz. “We did struggle at points but it’s great for us. It helps us in conference when we know what bigger, more athletic teams are going to do and it helps us in our own skill in a way.”

White, who has been with the program for the past five years before being named head coach, has talked about how he’s implemented a new offense and defense that will better utilize the skill sets of his players and hopes that will make a difference in bigger games his season.

“You know, for us…it’s all about us,” said White. “We just gotta go out and continue to work and compete against each other. It’s a really talented roster and when we play those high level teams, as long as we go in there and we play with confidence, we’ll be able to compete at a high level.”

Mount opens up their season on the road, Tuesday, November 9th at Seton Hall.