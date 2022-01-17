Mount takes homestand with 78-70 win over Merrimack; Harrison sets new program record

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s defeated Merrimack on Monday 78-70 to go 3-1 over homestand, improving to 5-8 (3-3 NEC).

Michaela Harrison opened up the scoring, knocking down a three-pointer just 15 seconds into the game, that made her the program’s new all-time leader in three-pointers. Kendall Bresee would hit from beyond the arc on Mount’s next trip down the court to jump out to a quick 6-0 lead over the Warriors.

Mount lead by as much as eight in the first quarter and had a 10 point lead at the half which would prove to be the difference in this game.

Outscored 22-20 in the third quarter, Mount would get those points back in the fourth, outscoring the Warriors by that same margin of 22-20 to win it 78-70.

Bresee lead the way for the Mountaineers with 21 points, and was one rebound shy of capturing – what would have been – her fourth consecutive double-double.

Mount St. Mary’s, who currently leads the NEC in three-point field goal percentage, shot 43 percent from beyond the arc over the four-game homestand, making 34 of their 79 three point attempts. Jessica Tomasetti set a new career high on Monday shooting a perfect 4-for-4 from deep, and finished as Mount’s second leading scorer with 16 points.

Harrison rounded out the double-figure scoring for the Mountaineers, contributing 14 points in her historic day.

“Honestly, it’s very humbling,” said Harrison. “It’s crazy! Like I have my own record at a university. It’s just very humbling and it’s all credit to my teammates, because my teammates are the ones that find me most of the time.”

The Mountaineers now head on the road for two games, playing at Sacred Heart and Central Connecticut.