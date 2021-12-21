Mount St. Mary’s Men’s Basketball Cancels Final Non-Conference Game Against UMBC

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball game against UMBC, scheduled for Wednesday, December 22, has been cancelled out of an abundance of caution due to the current rise in COVID-19 cases.

The announcement comes after the women’s game, that was to be played Tuesday afternoon, also against UMBC, was cancelled after positive tests within the Mountaineer program.

“It’s a disappointment,” said Mount men’s basketball head coach Dan Engelstad. “This is an important part of our season to lead into conference play. We got a win the other day – we didn’t play great basketball – but you could sense the momentum starting to happen.”

The game against UMBC was the final game on Mount’s non-conference schedule and will not be made up.

It was around this time last year that Mount had to pause all team activities due to a positive case that was picked up in their routine surveillance testing, which was administered three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines at the time.

Ironically, it was UMBC that Mount was set to play next when the pause occurred back on December 10th, 2020, the difference this year being that the team is fully vaccinated this season.

“We’ve done this before so we have an idea of how to handle it, but it doesn’t make it any easier and you get to a point where our guys just want to play and they just want some normalcy, and then when it’s not normal again, it’s a reality that we still got some ways to go.”

The Mountaineers will enter conference play on December 29th against Fairleigh Dickinson with a 4-8 record.

“We haven’t played to our potential yet and for us it’s now just trying to get there, and now we got a break, and we reset, and hope we can find momentum in a short amount of time.”