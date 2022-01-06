Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s basketball programs resume after pause due to COVID-19

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s men’s and women’s basketball programs will resume play Thursday night after a two plus week pause due to COVID-19.

Both programs had to forfeit the first two games of their respective Northeast Conference schedules, thus, both programs will begin conference play with 0-2 records.

Per NCAA policy, forfeits only affect conference record for the season. Overall records and statistics are not impacted. The NEC adjusted postseason qualifications considering the forfeitures, and all nine teams who meet eligibility requirements will compete this March. Merrimack is still transitioning to full Division I status and does not qualify.

Mount St. Mary’s Men (4-8, 0-2)

The Mountaineers return to the court for the first time since their 74-60 win over Morgan State on December 18th, and now embark on a four game road trip to enter NEC play starting Thursday evening at Long Island University.

Here are the current standings in the NEC (men):

NEC Men’s Basketball Standings as of 01-06-2022 (Courtesy: NEC Conference)

Mount St. Mary’s Women (2-7, 0-2)

The Mountaineers last took the court on December 18th, defeating Maryland Eastern Shore 82-65. They will begin NEC play Thursday evening hosting Long Island University at Knott Arena.

Here are the current standings in the NEC (women):