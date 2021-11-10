Mount St. Mary’s falls in season opener at No. 4 Villanova

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Mount St. Mary’s fell in it’s season opener 91-51 to No. 4 Villanova.

“I think just the lights, the crowd…[we] didn’t settle in for a little bit. It took us a couple minutes,” said Mount head coach Dan Engelstad. “Once we settled in I thought there were some really bright spots and some good moments, and you could see what we already know is that we do have a really good basketball team that can compete at a very high level.”

Villanova jumped out to an early 10-0 run to start the game before Mezie Offurum got Mount on the board with a mid range jumper – his first two of nine points of the day.

Malik Jefferson was the lead scorer for the Mountaineers with 13 points and five rebounds, while Nana Opoku was the only other player in double figure scoring for Mount with 11.

“A lot of our guys haven’t even played a college game so you know it was good for them to get out there,” said Jefferson. “I think this will really set the tone for the rest of our season. I feel like our guys now understand what it takes. Obviously we didn’t get the result we wanted but I feel like this experience will help us in the long run.”

Englestad quipped after the game that he thought Villanova looked like they could win the national championship. The Wildcats played like they were in mid-season form, shooting 31-of-56 (.553) from the field, and knocking down 16-of-30 (.533) from three-point range. Defensively, Villanova was insufferable, causing Mount to commit 18 turnovers of which the Wildcats converted for 27 points.

“They do a really good job [and] we have a lot of respect for them,” said Villanova head coach Jay Wright of Mount St. Mary’s. “We think we played well if we played defensively like that against them. They run some really great stuff so that was a great start for us because we think Mount St. Mary’s is pretty good.”

Four Mountaineers made their debut in Philadelphia in front of a sold out crowd including UAB transfer, Jalen Benjamin, who had seven points, four assists and four rebounds.

Dakota Leffew impressed on a big stage with the sophomore seeing over 23 minutes of playing time and contributing seven points, one assist and five rebounds.

“Dakota is a very versatile player and it was good to see him play with confidence today,” said Engelstad. “He’s a big time athlete and somebody we think can add some real dimensions to our offense because he is dynamic so it was good to see him fly around and play with confidence and we’re going to need him to be successful this season.”

Mount St. Mary’s will return to play Thursday, November 11th for it’s home opener against Washington College. You can watch that game live on WDVM. Tip off is set for 7:00 p.m.