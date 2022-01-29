Mount St. Mary’s defeats Saint Francis U; extends win streak to five

EMITTSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball won it’s fifth straight game on Saturday, defeating Saint Francis U 71-54.

“It’s definitely fun playing basketball right now,” said Mount forward Nana Opoku. “We’re not satisfied, but every game we try to get better and keep moving along and keep taking care of what we do every game.”

Defense is something that head coach Dan Engelstad has been vocal about all season in recognizing the need for his team to be better on that end of the ball.

“We want to be the best defensive team in the country,” said Engelstad. “That’s what we are aspiring to be and it starts with our point guard. Jalen Benjamin’s pressure has changed our team defensively and we’ve gotten better since he’s really been a pest on the ball.”

“Our defense starts everything for us,” said Benjamin, who led the Mount with 22 points and four assists. “If we’re locked in on defense, our offense just starts working.”

Engelstad challenged his team on Saturday with putting together two good defensive halves, which his team responded to with holding the Red Flash to 54 points, making it the fifth straight game that the Mountaineers have held their opponent to less than 60 points.

“Our guys stepped up and really delivered on that. [They] had two good halves. Tough halves. And it’s just really good to see our guys making plays and figuring out the offense, having fun playing the game…and we got contributions down the line today.”

The blue and white committed just seven turnovers on the offensive end with 10 players lighting up the scoreboard. Benjamin led the way, scoring 12 of his 22 points from beyond the arc, connecting for 4-7 from three point range, while Nana Opoku was the only other contributor in double figures with 14 points and six rebounds.

Deandre Thomas and Mezie Offurum also notable contributors with nine and eight points, respectively.

Mount St. Mary’s currently has the second best rebounding defense in the NEC and the Mountaineers won the boards both offensively (15-9) and defensively (19-22) on Saturday.

“We’re going to win games when we don’t turn the ball over,” said Engelstad. “When we’re strong with the basketball, it’s going to be tough to beat us because we have guys that can really shoot it and we have great guys that can crash the glass.”

The Mountaineers will return to Knott Arena on Thursday when they host Merrimack for a 7 p.m. tip.