Mount makes it six straight with win over Merrimack

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball won it’s sixth straight game on Thursday night, defeating Merrimack 69-53 to improve to 11-10 overall and 7-4 in NEC play.

“We’re playing with a chip on our shoulder,” said Mount head coach Dan Engelstad. “We’re still upset and frustrated that we started our season 0-2 with two forfeits, and that’s something that’s fueled us.”

Mount is now third in the NEC standings behind Wagner (11-0) and Bryant (10-1), with Wagner being one of the teams the Mountaineers had to forfeit a home game to at the start of conference play.

This six game streak for the Mount began on the road at Merrimack back on January 17th, when the Mountaineers defeated the Warriors 57-50. In Thursday’s regular season finale between these two teams, the blue and white increased their victory margin by nine points against the second best defense in the conference, while once again holding the Warriors to under 60 points.

Not one Mount opponent has been able to crack 60 points during this winning stretch.

“Yeah, we’re trying to keep them out of 50. That’s the new goal,” said Engelstad, somewhat jokingly. “Deandre Thomas came up to me and was like ‘Coach, we can hold teams under 50,’ so I’ll give ‘Dre credit for that. He’s the one that got that in my mind.”

Offensively, the Mountaineers were led by sophomore, Dakota Leffew, who had 15 points, six rebounds and two assists.

“Dakota I thought was terrific tonight – gave us a huge lift.”

Coming off the bench, Leffew has averaged 21 minutes and five points per game over this six game stretch, and has become noticeably more comfortable with his shot selection. The 6’5 guard from Hampton, GA went 6-9 from the field against Merrimack and drained all three of his attempts from deep.

In his first game back after missing the previous three game due to illness, Malik Jefferson posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Nana Opoku was rebound shy of a double-double with 12 points and nine rebounds.

“It was great to have the big fella back inside. We know the key to success against Merrimack is getting into the high post and I thought our front court did a really good job today.”

What’s been impressive with Mount over the past six games is the team’s ability to close out games, combined with not letting early holes be detrimental.

Mount trailed Merrimack 21-14 with just under six minutes to play in the first half, but in that remaining time, would go on a 15-3 run to lead the Warriors 29-24 at the break.

“Our guys made our push and we didn’t look back.”

Mount would take a double digit lead early in the second half, and wouldn’t allow the Warriors to within more than eight points the rest of the way through. Mount kept the Warriors scoreless in the final three minutes while scoring seven points in that time frame to earn the 69-53 win.

Mount has now won four consecutive conference home games, all by margins of 15 points or better.

Next up, the Mountaineers will have a chance to win their seventh consecutive game when they host Bryant on Saturday for a 4 p.m. tip.