Mount falls to St. Francis Brooklyn despite double-double effort from Kendall Bresee

EMMITSBURG, Md. – Mount St. Mary’s women’s basketball fell to St. Francis Brooklyn Saturday afternoon 62-59.

Tied at 26 at the half, neither team garnered more than an eight point lead the entire 40 minutes of play in a game that displayed two of the best scores in the Northeast Conference in Mount graduate student guard Kendall Bresee and St. Francis fifth year forward, Ally Lassen.

Bresee led the way for the Mountaineers, securing her second consecutive double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds, while Lassen led all scorers with 19 points.

Both teams would still be tied with 2:02 remaining in the game before Lassen would get a bucket in the paint to put the Terriers up 60-58. Bresee would get fouled on the next possession putting her at the line to shoot two. She would miss the first and make the second shot, bringing Mount within one point with the score at 60-59. Bresee would give the foul right back, putting Alyssa Fisher at the line, knocking down both shots for the final points of the gave.

Down three with four ticks left on the clock, Mount would get the ball in front of their own bench. Kayla Agentowicz inbounded the ball to Michaela Harrison who put up a three, but her shot fell short as Mount drops to 1-3 in conference falling to St. Francis Brooklyn 62-59.

“We gave up 17 offensive rebounds,” said Mount head coach, Antoine White to the Mount St. Mary’s radio broadcast. “I don’t know how many teams you’re going to beat like that. They just, if I’m being honest, they outworked us on the glass.”

Mount out-rebounded St. Francis 27-26, but gave up 17-4 offensively, giving up 18 points to five off of second chances.

The Mountaineers now how have a week off as they will return to the court January 15th when they will host Bryant at Knott Arena for a 1:00 p.m. tip.

Highlights will be posted here after the 6 p.m. newscast.