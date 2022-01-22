Mount dominates Sacred Heart in first home game since December 18th

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s cruised to a 98-59 win over Sacred Heart on Friday in what was their first home game since December 18th.

The Mountaineers led for the entirety of the game behind a 22 point effort from Mezie Offurum who tied his career high in only 16 minutes on the floor. Nana Opoku had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his third double-double this season, while Mount also got double figure scoring from Josh Reaves (15), Jalen Benjamin (13), and Malik Jefferson (13).

Mount, now 3-4 in conference play, are playing from behind after having to forfeit it’s first two conference games due to COVID and will have a chance at .500 Sunday against Central Connecticut.