Mount can’t complete comeback in NEC rematch game against Bryant

SMITHFIELD, Ri. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s returned to the Chace Athletic Center on Saturday for the first time since upsetting Bryant in last year’s NEC championship.

Mount St. Mary’s, trailing by nine at the half, found some momentum in the second half in which they cut a 14 point deficit down to three, before ultimately falling to the Bulldogs 73-66.

Nana Opoku and Jalen Benjamin led the way for the Mountaineers, each contributing 15 points, with Opoku collecting 10 rebounds to record his second double-double of the season.

The Mountaineers also received double figure scoring from Dakota Leffew and Josh Reaves, who had 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Mount will play it’s final game a four game road trip Monday at Merrimack with a 3:00 p.m. M.L.K. Day tip.