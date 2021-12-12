Mount begins homestand with OT loss to American; third straight loss for Mountaineers

EMMITSBURG, Md. – Mount St. Mary’s opened up a five game homestand Saturday night, in which they fell to American in overtime 72-66. It was the Mountaineers third straight loss.

“Do we want to get results right now?,” Dan Englestad asked rhetorically after the game. “Absolutely. Are we playing good basketball right now? In pockets. [Which is] not good enough. So for us, we got to come back as a unit and lock into the little things, because we do have to play better at home and take care of home court advantage and you know, tonight was a missed opportunity, and there’s more opportunities in front of us.”

The Mountaineers controlled the majority of the half and lead by as much as 10 points.

Local product, Matt Rogers, who played for St. Maria Goretti in Hagerstown and now starts for American, gave the Eagles their first lead of the game with a two-handed dunk with 5:42 remaining in the first half.

The Mountaineers and Eagles went into halftime tied at 31.

Neither team would lead by more than three points in the second half and were deadlocked once again at in the final seconds of the game at 61.

American’s, Colin Smalls, would hold the ball for the final shot when he drove the lane and charged Mount’s Jalen Benjamin, giving the Mountaineers the final possession with four seconds left.

Mezzie Offurum would take and miss the final shot in regulation, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Mount was outscored by American 11-5, as the blue and white dropped their third straight game.

“We feel like this is one that we let slip out of our hands,” said Nana Opoku, who lead the Mount with 17 points. “But the guys know what we have in front of us and what we have to take care of. This is a learning lesson and we’ll be able to move on to the next one.”

The Mountaineers are back at home next Saturday, December 18, at 4:00 p.m, hosting Morgan State.