Michaela Harrison ties program three-point record in Mount’s 68-52 win over Bryant

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount senior guard Michaela Harrison knocked down four three pointers in Mount St. Mary’s 68-52 win over Bryant on Saturday, which tied her for most three-pointers in program history with Myriam Baccouche who set the record at 237 back in 2004.

Harrison finished the day with 18 points and five steals.

Graduate student, Kendall Bresee, recorded her third consecutive double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Bresee currently leads the NEC in scoring, averaging 14.9 pointer per game, and is ranked third in rebounds, averaging 7.8 boards per game.

The Mountaineers will close out a six-game homestand on Monday when they will host Merrimack for a 2 p.m. M.L.K. day tip.