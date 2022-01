EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – Mount St. Mary’s senior guard, Michaela Harrison, became the program’s all-time leader in three-pointers, knocking down her 238th triple to open up the scoring in Monday’s game against Merrimack.

Harrison tied the record two days prior in Mount’s game against Bryant, which was previously held Myriam Baccouche’s who set the record at 237 back in 2004.