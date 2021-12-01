Deandre Thomas’ buzzer-beater lifts Mount St. Mary’s over Howard

EMMITSBURG, Md. – Mount St. Mary’s trailed Howard by one with 20 seconds remaining in the game, when Mezie Offurm, waiting to create an Iso situation, drove the lane and kicked it out to a wide open Deandre Thomas who burried a three pointer at the buzzer to lift Mount St. Mary’s over Howard 72-70.

“It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had,” said Thomas who was stormed by fans after hitting the game winning shot.

After Howard’s Tai Bibbs hit a corner three for the lead, there was no time out signal from Mount’s bench, meaning Dan Engelstad was leaving it up to his team to handle the situation and play it out.

“That was just [Mezie] making a play,” said Engelstad.

“I was looking for Malik [Jefferson] on the drop off, but then they sunk in and I hit ‘Dre” explained Offurm.

Offurum and Thomas were both in double figure scoring for the Mountaineers on Tuesday night with 16 and 15 points respectively, behind Jalen Benjamin who lead the scoring for Mount for the fifth time this season with 21 points and five assists. Nana Opoku was also in double figure scoring with 11 points, while also bringing down seven boards.

It was a quiet night for Malik Jefferson offensively with just three points, but the senior brought down a game-high 13 boards.

“It was a really great night to bounce back,” said Benjamin. “It was about how we took on adversity.”

The Mountaineers gave up 26 points to the Bison off of 18 turnovers.

“Tonight we showed that we have that fight in us and hopefully that will continue to result in some more wins.”

Mount is now 3-5 on the season with five more games remaining in non-conference play; will head to Loyola on Saturday, December 4, for a 1:00 p.m. tip.