More details of sexual harassment claims within the Washington Football organization, published by the Washington Post

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – In July, the Washington Post published a report, profiling Emily Applegate, who was one of 15 former employees that told the Post they were sexually harassed while working for the team.
On Wednesday, the Washington Post released another report, with 25 more women stepping forward, under conditions of anonymity, alleging sexual harassment in the workplace, and details of lewd video made secretly with un-used footage of former cheerleaders.
A former cheerleader who was interviewed for the piece, said team owner Daniel Snyder once suggested she go to his close friend’s hotel room so the two “could get to know each other better” at a 2004 charity event. No similar claims were made against Snyder in the first report in this series from the Washington Post.
Dan Snyder responded to the Washington Post report, with a statement of his own. In the statement, Snyder says, “The Washington Post article reads like a “hit job” relying on unnamed sources and allegations that are largely ten to twenty years old. We attempted to engage with the Washington Post to provide them with the facts, but those facts clearly didn’t align with their narrative. There are former employees on the record disputing many of these claims, and yet they still appear in print. It is clear that there are other negative agendas at work in this reporting.”
You can read the full report HERE.
