Morant’s dazzling block lifts Grizzlies to 9th straight win

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, left, grabs a rebound in front of Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies set a franchise record with their ninth straight win, getting 16 points and a breathtaking block from Ja Morant in a 127-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

Desmond Bane had 23 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 and Memphis won for the 12th time in 13 road games.

Morant’s block came in the first quarter, when he soared from behind Avery Bradley as he tried for a layup, caught the ball with both hands and smacked it off the glass about halfway up the backboard.

Morant also threw down an alley-oop dunk off a lob from Bane in the third quarter, nearly hitting his head on the rim a night after sitting out against the Clippers with left thigh soreness.

LeBron James scored 23 of his 35 points in the first half. He made 14 of 19 shots and added seven assists. He passed Oscar Robertson (9,887 assists) for seventh most assists in NBA history.

The Grizzlies snapped the Lakers’ four-game winning streak and a stretch in which the Lakers had won five of six.

Memphis’ largest lead was 29 points, and the Lakers cut that to seven late in the fourth quarter.

Dane had 13 of his points in the first half. Jackson added 12 rebounds.

The Grizzlies outscored the Lakers 38-25 in the second quarter, building a 65-52 halftime lead.

Grizzlies: F Dillon Brooks (left ankle sprain), Yves Pons (left ankle soreness) and C Steven Adams (health and safety protocols) were out.

Lakers: Kendrick Nunn (right knee bone bruise) missed the game. … Flea, the bassist from the Red Hot Chili Peppers and a longtime Lakers fan, wore a signed Talen Horton-Tucker jersey while competing in a skills challenge at halftime. Horton-Tucker had 13 points off the bench.

Grizzlies: Hosts Golden State on Tuesday night.

Lakers: At Sacramento on Wednesday night.

