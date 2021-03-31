Montgomery County will now allow spectators at high school sporting events

Each Montgomery County public schools high school student athlete will be allowed two guests in the stands, if a stadium has enough space to observe social distancing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Some families of student athletes in Montgomery County are excited as Montgomery County Public School Athletics oficially announced that some spectators will be allowed in the stands at Montgomery County sporting events.

Each student athlete can have two guests for each game, home and away, as long as a stadium can accommodate social distancing.

Montgomery County sports is currently on spring break and the games will return on Monday.

Find more info in the Tweet below: