Montgomery County will now allow spectators at high school sporting events

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Each Montgomery County public schools high school student athlete will be allowed two guests in the stands, if a stadium has enough space to observe social distancing.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Some families of student athletes in Montgomery County are excited as Montgomery County Public School Athletics oficially announced that some spectators will be allowed in the stands at Montgomery County sporting events.

Each student athlete can have two guests for each game, home and away, as long as a stadium can accommodate social distancing.

Montgomery County sports is currently on spring break and the games will return on Monday.

Find more info in the Tweet below:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Trending Stories

12SportsZone Twitter