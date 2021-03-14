Montgomery County student athletes, parents and coaches rally for football, county councilmember says games “should” happen

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County student athletes, along with their coaches and parents, gathered outside the Montgomery County council building in Rockville on Sunday to make their voices heard.

Their message was that they want to play football games and they’re willing to take whatever precautions they need to make that happen.

“What they said for us to play this season is that we’ll have to wear a mask every single time we come to the sidelines, stay six feet apart, and we understood that,” Quince Orchard senior football player Dante Thompson said. “During practice, everybody has their bags six feet apart, nobody is close with each other until we have to do teamwork and everything, but we have our masks on even when we’re doing that.”

When Montgomery County increased public gathering limits this week to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, it opened the door for county sanctioned games to happen for all Montgomery County Public Schools Athletics sports to hold contests except for football, cheerleading and pompons, which MCPS Athletics considers high risk sports.

The county did not say outright that the football games scheduled for March 26 will not be allowed to be played and neither did MCPS, but MCPS Athletics did say that football will not be permitted to practice with “full protective equipment” and “contact.” Some football coaches say that practices with pads and contact need to happen before games can be played safely.

“I don’t understand how you can so arbitrarily pick out football and say that football doesn’t get to play,” Steve Gardner, whose sons Will and David Gardner play for the Walter Johnson football team “It’s devastating for thousands of kids in this county. They have been through so much this year and this is just one more terrible blow.”

While David Gardner is a senior and hopes to have the opportunity to play his senior season, Will Gardner is a junior and plays quarterback and hasn’t had the opportunity to play for Walter Johnson and accumulate highlights to send to potential colleges.

“I really thought that the county was going to come through for the student athletes and it’s just really hard for everybody,” Will said.

While many student athletes and parents are worried they’ll miss opportunities to earn a college scholarship, others are worried about the mental and physical health impacts if games aren’t played.

“They’ll be making some unsupervised decisions, their goals will be diminished, their motivation to stay together will be delayed, so I think that we’ll have a lot of stressors,” Joseph Hooks, founder of the 480 cares club, a non profit organization that trains and mentors youth athletes, said. “Weight gain, a lot of injuries that are happening without supervision. So I think it’s really just going to affect the community all around.”

Hooks added that student athletes that are not in the best financial situations could be hit harder by this.

Walter Johnson pompons coach Tanya Ang, whose son plays football at Blair High School, says those participating in cheerleading and pompons, are impacted as much as football players if there are no games.

“For both cheerleading and poms, where we perform is at the football games,” Ang said. “And to remove football, we now take poms and cheerleading out of the calculation as well.”

While public high school football is not being played in Washington, DC and Prince George’s county, it’s being played in other neighboring counties of Montgomery County. Public high school football is being played in Northern Virginia and Frederick and Howard counties in Maryland. Both Maryland counties have experienced canceled games already in the first two weeks of their seasons due to positive COVID-19 cases on their teams.

“What’s going on in Montgomery County that is significantly different? We have tremendous resources in this county,” Josh Funk, founder and CEO of Rehab 2 Perform who helped organize Sunday’s rally said. “We have an amazing group of people in this community that want to make this work. So we’re asking why?”

Montgomery County Councilmember At-Large Hans Riemer tells WDVM that the messages of the protest have been heard by the council.

“You know we’re all on the same team here. Our goal is to keep the county safe. And I think in this case, the county council we’re sort of calling the plays,” Riemer said Sunday afternoon. “We’ve got some of our players coming in and saying, here, let’s run this play, so we’re listening and I’m hoping that we’re going to be able to execute on that.”

When asked if MCPS’ football games scheduled for March 26 will happen, Riemer said that they “should” and he hopes they will. He added that the county government will need to do a quick and thorough job to make sure it happens. The county council meets every Tuesday, so the next meeting will be Tuesday, March 16.

In an interview with WDVM on March 3, 2021, MCPS Director of Systemwide Athletics Jeff Sullivan said they are focused on planning logistics for all sports and that if local health metrics and officials allow games to be played, they will be ready to be played. Sullivan also said on March 3, that protecting the health and safety of student athletes and their families is his top priority.

On Friday, March 12, Dr. Earl Stoddard, the Director of the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security Management Staff told WDVM in a press conference following a Montgomery Council meeting that he could not say what each individual sports would be permitted to do yet, that includes football.

“When it comes to the high risk, high contact sports, like football, I think that’s a little bit more of a complicated decision,” Stoddard said Friday. “I certainly don’t think we want to preclude ourselves from saying that we would absolutely consider some of those things, but at the same time, we’re going to have to look very closely at those. And I would not necessarily assume that all of those activities will proceed as they would in other years.”

According to the Montgomery County government’s official COVID-19 tracking website, the seven-day average of new confirmed cases per 100 thousand residents as of Saturday, March 13, is 10.2 which is considered by the site as a “high risk of transmission.” On Friday, March 12, that number was 9.8 and considered a “moderate risk of transmission.” On January 12, that number was 49.8, which was the highest in Montgomery County since the beginning of February. 9.8 was approximately as low as it had been since late October.

On Tuesday, March 9, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan eased many COVID-19 restrictions in the state to begin at 5 p.m. Friday, but added that counties can determine their own regulations and the state’s mask mandate would remain in effect. Chief Medical Advisor to the President and the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci has continued to urge caution as cases and hospitalizations have decreased.