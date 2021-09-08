Montgomery County Sports Recap: September 8, 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – Wednesday’s Montgomery County sports recap features two volleyball matchups.

Watkins Mill vs. Wootton

Wootton was in control against Watkins Mill on Wednesday evening. The Patriots defeated the Wolverines in straight sets, beginning their season in the win column.

Rockville vs. Magruder

Magruder volleyball entered the 2021 fall season on a 30-game win streak that included a state championship victory in 2019. The Colonels streak was snapped during an early season tournament, but the loss does not count against the team’s playoff standing. Magruder began a new streak Wednesday, topping the Rams in straight sets. Senior outside hitter Joie Allen led the way with 13 kills, while sophomore McKayla Dean added 9 kills and juniors Kristen Jennings and Kenna Scott posted 8 and 7 kills and 5 and 4 aces respectively.

*Correction: In Wednesday night’s broadcast, it was mentioned that Joie Allen is a sophomore. She is a senior.