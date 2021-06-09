Montgomery County Sports Recap: Region Semifinals June 9, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –

Games covered:

Baseball

4A North Region II Semifinal – No. 4 Paint Branch vs. No. 1 Sherwood – Sherwood wins 8-1

Sherwood continued to roll with an 8-0 win over Paint Branch. Junior pitcher Josh Hollowell tossed five no hit, no run, no walk innings, striking out two, while junior Niko Pernie went 3-for-4 with 2 RBI and Towson signee senior Jake Becker hit a two-run home run to get things started in the first inning. Paint Branch finished their season 5-7. Sherwood is scheduled to play No. 3 seed Blair Thursday at 4 p.m. in Olney in the region final.

Boys lacrosse

4A West Region I Semifinal – No. 3 Whitman vs. No. 2 Richard Montgomery – Richard Montgomery wins 11-10 (OT)

In a game that will be remembered for a very long time, Richard Montgomery edged out Whitman in overtime, 11-10. Richard Montgomery senior Jared Scheinberg, just over six months removed from an ACL, scored the game winner in overtime to cap off a hat trick. Down 10-7, with about 2:30 minutes left in regulation, Whitman rallied to score three goals, including the tenth to force overtime at the buzzer. Richard Montgomery’s Malik Sillah led the way with four goals. The Rockets, who are undefeated, will take on No. 1 seed Churchill, who is also undefeated, in the region final on Thursday.

Girls lacrosse

4A West Region I Semifinal – No. 4 Whitman vs. No. 1 Richard Montgomery – Whitman wins 16-10

Richard Montgomery entered this game undefeated, but Whitman showed up to play. The Vikings led early and took an 8-7 lead into halftime, when freshman midseason varsity call-up Caroline Reichert scored a buzzer beating goal at the end of the first half. Whitman will face No. 3 seed Walter Johnson at Walter Johnson in the region final on Thursday. The Vikings and Wildcats split the season series.