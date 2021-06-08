Montgomery County Sports Recap: Region Semifinals June 8, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –

Games covered:

Boys lacrosse

4A West Region II Semifinals – No. 3 Northwest vs. No. 2 Gaithersburg – Northwest wins 20-1

According to one member of Gaithersburg’s staff, the No. 3 seed Trojans were without six starters hosting No. 3 seed Northwest. The Jaguars jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the first quarter, expanding the lead to 15-1 at halftime. Northwest took care of business to win 20-1. Northwest will meet either No. 1 Quince Orchard or No. 4 Wootton in the region final.

3A West Region II Semifinals – No. 3 Springbrook vs. No. 2 Rockville – Springbrook leads 7-6 as of Tuesday night

Springbrook and Rockville faced off at Richard Montgomery High School Tuesday, playing for a spot in the region final. Rockville led 5-2 early in the second quarter, with strong play in goal by Michael Salas. Springbrook goalie senior Skyler Nowe also made a number of key saves to keep the game close. In the third quarter, Springbrook expanded on a late first half run, taking a 7-6 lead in the third quarter. In the intermission before the fourth quarter, this game entered a lightning delay, it will be made up Wednesday at 4 p.m. at Magruder High School. The winner of this game will meet either No. 1 Blake or No. 4 Magruder in the region final.

Softball

4A North Region II Semifinals – No. 4 Blair vs. No. 1 Sherwood – Sherwood wins 12-2 (five inning mercy rule)

Following their first round bye, the undefeated defending state champion top-seeded Sherwood softball team began their playoff quest for a state title against No. 4 Blair. The Warriors exploded for four runs in the first inning and didn’t look back, scoring 12 through four frames. Sherwood senior pitcher and Coppin State signee Kyndall Hopkins tossed a complete game, striking out 11 batters. Sherwood will meet No. 2 Blake or No. 3 Paint Branch in the region final.