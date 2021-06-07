Montgomery County Sports Recap: Region Quarterfinals June 7, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –

Games covered:

Baseball

4A West Region II Quarterfinals – No. 6 Northwest vs. No. 3 Gaithersburg – Gaithersburg wins 8-4

This game had two solid starting pitchers on display between Gaithersburg’s Doug Marose, who will play his collegiate baseball at Towson, and Northwest’s junior ace Josh Zuckerman. Gaithersburg led 3-0 after two, but Northwest managed to plate two runs in the fifth. Gaithersburg added insurance runs and closed it out late. Gaithersburg will meet No. 2 Clarksburg in the region semifinals, that game is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the MPSSAA.

4A West Region II Quarterfinals – No. 5 Richard Montgomery vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard – Quince Orchard wins 14-4 (six inning mercy rule)

Quince Orchard started strong and built a large lead in the early innings. The Cougars led 11-1 entering the fifth and had a chance to end the game there, but Richard Montgomery scored three in the fifth to keep themselves alive. The Cougars put the Rockets away in the sixth. Quince Orchard advances to face No. 1 seed Urbana in the semifinals, that game is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the MPSSAA.

Girls Lacrosse

4A West Region I Quarterfinals – No. 5 Churchill vs. No. 4 Whitman – Whitman wins 12-5

These two teams were tied 2-2 early in the first half, but Whitman exploded for 8 goals in the latter part of the half, taking a 10-2 lead into the break. Churchill rallied in the second half, but couldn’t make it a close game, falling 12-5. Whitman will have the challenge of facing undefeated Richard Montgomery in the semifinals, that game is scheduled for Wednesday, according to the MPSSAA.

Softball

4A West Region II Quarterfinals – No. 6 Northwest vs. No. 3 Gaithersburg – Northwest wins 13-2 (five inning mercy rule)

Despite being the lower seed, Northwest exploded for 13 runs in a huge mercy rule win over rival Gaithersburg. The Trojans kept things close early, but the Jaguars pulled away in the second inning and didn’t look back, scoring four in the frame. Northwest will visit No. 2 seed Richard Montgomery in the semifinals, that game is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the MPSSAA.