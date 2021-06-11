Montgomery County Sports Recap: Region Finals June 11, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –

Games Covered:

Boys Lacrosse

4A West Region II Final – No. 3 Northwest vs. No. 1 Quince Orchard – Northwest wins 15-9

While a trip to the state playoffs and a region title was on the line for both Northwest and Quince Orchard, there was even more history at stake. Both teams were looking for their first region title in program history, while Northwest boys lacrosse was trying to beat Quince Orchard for the first time ever. Despite a tight first half, Northwest took over after the break, outscoring the Cougars 9-4 in the second half. The Cougars were without several of their starters. Northwest will likely be the No. 8 seed in the MPSSAA 4A state playoffs and visit No. 1 seed Severna Park in the state quarterfinals on Monday.

Girls Lacrosse

4A West Region II Final – No. 2 Clarksburg vs. No. 1 Quince Orchard – Quince Orchard wins 16-6

After Crushing No. 5 seed Wootton 21-2 in the region semifinal, the Quince Orchard girls lacrosse team continued its dominance Friday in the region final, beating Clarksburg 16-6. It’s the first region title in program history. Virginia Tech signee Emma Christensen, who recently scored her 200th goal for Quince Orchard, led the way with 9 goals. Christensen had a trick in the first four minutes of the game. Cougars sophomore standout Elizabeth Winter scored six goals, with five of them coming in the first half. Quince Orchard will likely be the No. 8 seed in the MPSSAA 4A state playoffs and visit No. 1 seed Broadneck in the state quarterfinals on Monday.