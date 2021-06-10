Montgomery County Sports Recap: Region Finals June 10, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Games Covered:

Baseball

4A North Region II Final – No. 3 Blair vs. No. 1 Sherwood – Sherwood wins 10-1

The Sherwood baseball team is headed back to the state playoffs, after a dominating 10-1 win over Blair, played at Quince Orchard high school. Senior pitcher and Towson signee Brett Seils tossed 6 and two-third innings, giving up one hit, one unearned run, one walk and striking out 10. Seniors Dalton Stewart and Brendan Kleiman and sophomore Ryan Bouma each went 2-for-4 in the game. Sherwood will await their seeding in the state tournament, but will host a state quarterfinal game on Monday, weather permitting.

Boy’s Lacrosse

4A West Region I Final – No. 1 Churchill vs. No. 2 Richard Montgomery – Churchill wins 20-10

In a highly anticipated matchup of two undefeated teams, Churchill boys lacrosse defeated Richard Montgomery 20-10. The Bulldogs led 7-3 at halftime and continued to hold an advantage over the Rockets, leading 9-5 in the third quarter. Richard Montgomery cut the deficit to 9-8, but Churchill responded with five consecutive goals at the end of the third quarter. If either, Catonsville, Severna Park or Bowie loses on Saturday in their respective region finals, Churchill will host a state playoff quarterfinal on Monday, weather permitting.

4A North Region II Final – No. 1 Sherwood vs. No. 2 Northwood – Sherwood wins 17-5

Sherwood (9-0) met Northwood (4-1) at Wheaton high school and the Warriors won the region final 17-5. Sherwood completed their season undefeated and will host a state playoff quarterfinal on Monday, weather permitting.

3A West Region II Final – No. 1 Blake vs. No. 3 Springbrook – Blake wins 15-7

In a rematch from earlier in the season, Springbrook took down Blake 15-7 at Paint Branch. With the win, Blake improved to 9-0 on the season, while the Blue Devils finished their season 7-3. Blake will host a state quarterfinal game on Monday, weather permitting.

Girl’s Lacrosse

4A North Region II Final – No. 1 Northwood vs. No. 2 Sherwood – Sherwood wins 22-6

In another battle of undefeated teams, Northwood and Sherwood faced off. The Warriors dominated the game, winning 22-6. Sherwood will host a state quarterfinal game on Monday, weather permitting.

Softball

4A North Region II Final – No. 2 Blake vs. No. 1 Sherwood – Sherwood wins 12-0 (five inning run rule)

The defending champion and undefeated Sherwood softball team is headed back to the state playoffs. Senior pitcher and Coppin State signee Kyndall Hopkins pitched a complete game no-hitter, striking out 10. Hopkins nearly pitched a perfect game, but walked a batter with one out remaining in the game. Sherwood will host a state playoff quarterfinal on Monday, weather permitting.