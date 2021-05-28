Montgomery County Sports Recap May 27, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –

Games covered:

Baseball

Sherwood vs. Clarksburg – Sherwood wins 2-0

This game was a pitcher’s duel, headlined by Towson signee, Sherwood senior pitcher Brett Seils, and Clarksburg’s senior pitcher and Coppin State signee Sam Batis. Batis tossed 14 strikeouts in six and two-thirds innings, while Seils earned 10 Ks. Sherwood scored two runs in the first when Batis walked a run home and a wild pitch scored another. Sherwood improves to 8-0 with the win, while Clarksburg drops to 6-2. Both have Clarksburg’s losses have come to Sherwood.

Boys Lacrosse

Springbrook vs. Blake – Blake wins 18-16

With the top seed in the regional playoffs on the line, Blake and Springbrook battled. Blake led 7-3 at the end of the first half, and maintained the lead, increasing their advantage to 17-10 entering the fourth quarter. Springbrook rallied late, but Blake held on to win 18-16. Blake has now clinched the top seed in the regional playoffs, improving to 7-0 on the season. Springbrook falls to 5-2 after the loss.