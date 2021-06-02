Montgomery County Sports Recap May 27, 2021

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) –

Games covered:

Baseball

Wheaton vs. Gaithersburg – Gaithersburg wins 10-0 (5 inning mercy rule)

With the postseason regional playoff seeding announcements coming Thursday, both Wheaton and Gaithersburg were looking to solidify their standing on Wednesday. Gaithersburg started strong, scoring four runs in the first inning, and didn’t look back. Trojans ace pitcher and Towson signee senior Doug Marose tossed five one-hit innings, striking out 11 batters with no walks. Gaithersburg is expected to be the No. 3 seed in the regional playoffs.

Boys lacrosse

Churchill vs. Whitman – Churchill wins 18-5

While this game did not have much of an impact on seedings, Churchill and Whitman were playing for rivalry bragging rights and Churchill was trying to continue its undefeated season. The Bulldogs broke the game open in the second quarter, closing the half on a 6-0 run. Churchill led 10-3 at the break and won 18-5, finishing their regular season 9-0. Whitman finished its regular season 6-3.