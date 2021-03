INDIANAPOLIS, In. (WDVM) - For the early stages of the first half, the Maryland men's basketball team managed to build a 11-5 lead. Following substitutions, where Galin Smith, Reese Mona, and Jairus Hamilton entered the game, the Terrapins struggled to maintain that lead due to mistakes on defensive rotations; giving Alabama an opportunity to shift momentum in their favor, giving them a 27-22 lead by the time Maryland rotated their starters back in.

Those rotations, marked the beginning of a 20-8 run for the Crimson Tide, bringing them to a 46-38 leading into halftime. Despite only trailing by eight points starting the second half, Alabama came out firing to a 65-42 lead in the second frame of the game; essentially putting the game away for the Terrapins.