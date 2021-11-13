Montgomery County High School Soccer State Semifinals Coverage (November 12 & 13, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of 4A state semifinal high school soccer action in Montgomery County. All semifinal games are played at neutral site Gaithersburg high school.

Class 4A Boys Soccer – No. 3 Bowie vs. No. 2 Northwest: Northwest wins 2-1

The Northwest high school boys soccer team is moving on to the 4A state championship game. The Jaguars scored two goals in the first half and held the lead after the break. Northwest will meet the winner of a Saturday matchup between No. 1 Severna Park and No. 4 Northwestern in the state championship game next week. The championship game will take place at Loyola University in Baltimore and will either be played on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Class 4A Girls Soccer – No. 7 Sherwood vs. No. 3 Whitman

The Whitman girls soccer team crushed Sherwood Friday night, winning 8-0. Seven different players scored for Whitman in the win, while Riley DeMartino led the way with two goals. Sherwood will face the winner of the other semifinal game between Quince Orchard and Broadneck. The championship game will take place at Loyola University in Baltimore and will either be played on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

Class 4A Girls Soccer – No. 4 Quince Orchard vs. No. 1 Broadneck (Saturday)