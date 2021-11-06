Montgomery County High School Soccer State Quarterfinals Coverage (November 6, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Both the Quince Orchard high school girls soccer team and the Northwest boys soccer team advances their respective MPSSAA Class 4A state semifinals with quarterfinal victories on Saturday.

Girls Soccer – No. 5 Perry Hall vs. No. 4 Quince Orchard

The Cougars dominated possession and shot totals in a 1-0 win over Perry Hall. Sophomore forward/midfielder Annie Faraone scored the game winning goal in the first half.

“We’re all just so close and on the field it like shows,” Faraone said. “And we have so much heart, like we’re playing for more than just ourselves and it like makes us work so hard. We all fought to the end, but it feels really good and we’re not done yet.”

Quince Orchard girls soccer last won a state title in 2007, they’re hoping to repeat history in the next few weeks.

“This group is amazing. I mean down to every player, they work hard, they press, they do everything you ask them to do,” QO girls soccer head coach Peg Keiller said. “They’re just a lot of fun to be with. And I think that goes a long way, in terms of chemistry and really fighting for each other on the field.”

The Cougars will face top seed Broadneck in the state semifinals. Broadneck is 13-0 and has allowed just six goals all season. The state semifinal game will be played at Gaithersburg high school on either Friday, November 12 or Saturday, November 13 – the time is to be announced.

Boys Soccer – No. 7 Catonsville vs. No. 2 Northwest

Northwest is the last boys soccer team from Montgomery County Public Schools standing in the state playoffs. The Jaguars live to see another day after a 2-1 double overtime victory over Catonsville.

The Jaguars struck first, when junior Toluwani Joseph sent a ball in to the box and a Catonsville player headed it up in the air and senior Diego Ortiz took advantage, heading the ball into the goal. Catonsville responded just minutes later, tying the game at 1-1.

Northwest broke the tie and ended the game late in double overtime, avoiding penalty kicks, scoring on an own goal off of a corner kick taken by team captain and senior Renzo Vargas.

“We didn’t want our season to be over and we ended up wanting it more,” Vargas told WDVM. “Like it all comes down to who wants it more, who wants to come to practice the next day. So it’s all about the work ethic to me.”

Northwest advances to the state semifinals for the first time in 24 years of program history.

“You know these guys are like a family,” longtime Northwest head coach Kert Mease said. “You know everybody knows their role and even the guys that don’t play that much, it’s like they’re every bit as invested as the guys that do. So and that’s really what makes the team successful.”

Northwest will play No. 3 seed Bowie in the state semifinals on either Friday, November 12 or Saturday, November 13 at Gaithersburg high school – the time is to be announced. Bowie is 15-1-2 overall, they defeated Blake 3-1 in the state quarterfinals.

