Montgomery County High School Football Week 9 (October 29, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the ninth week of the 2021 fall high school football season:

Damascus vs. Seneca Valley

For the first time in ten years, Seneca Valley defeated Damascus Friday afternoon, 10-7.

“The goal is to get [the program] back to where it belongs, which is, you know, as a premier program around the state, one that’s competing for state championships every year,” Seneca Valley head coach Justin Sickeri said. “It’s a big win. You know, for the program for the community. I’m happy for our guys. They played hard and you know, it’s been a long season. We’ve battled every single week, you know, and it just does a lot for us in terms of building momentum heading into the playoffs.”

The Swarmin’ Hornets led 7-0 for most of the game, but the Screamin’ Eagles tied the game late in the fourth quarter when sophomore quarterback Elijah Fraizier connected with senior wide receiver Nehemia Cross for a touchdown (extra point tied the game, 7-7).

In the final minutes, Seneca sophomore kicker Steven Shible converted a game-winning 20-yard field goal attempt.

“It’s just pure happiness and joy, because it’s to decide our seed in the playoffs,” Shible said. “So now we get to play our game, our playoffs at home, and it’s our senior night so we get to I get the win for them.”

With the win, Seneca Valley finished the regular season 6-3, showing that their program is making big strides in efforts to return to their past success.

“The outlook has been the same since I stepped foot on this field in August. Big 13, just to bring the 13th state championship back to the school, it’s a new building, it’s a new era,” Cross said. “We’re just trying to do everything we can to bring back another championship.”

Seneca Valley finishes the season first place in the 4A/3A West region and would have home field through the first few rounds of the playoffs. The Screamin’ Eagles will likely host Watkins Mill in the first round of the playoffs next Friday.

Damascus also finishes the regular season 6-3. Damascus will still host a first round playoff game, but their opponent is up in the air.

Blair vs. BCC

In a battle of 6-2 teams, Blair edged out Bethesda-Chevy Chase, 28-19. Both teams will host a first round playoff matchup, Blair’s opponent is to be determined, while BCC is expected to host Walter Johnson next week.

Springbrook vs. Blake

Blake hosted Springbrook Friday, with the No. 2 seed in the 4A/3A South region on the line. Blake defeated Springbrook in a low scoring affair, 7-0. The Bengals finish the regular season 4-5 and will likely host Northwood or Whitman in the first round of the playoffs. Springbrook, falls to 3-6. The Blue Devils playoff seeding is to be determined.

Northwood vs. Einstein

Entering the playoffs, Einstein is one of the hottest teams in Montgomery County. After defeating Northwood 46-0, the Titans have won seven of their last eight games and six consecutive games. Einstein will host a playoff game in the first round of the 4A North region. Northwood finishes the regular season 0-9. The Gladiators will likely play Sherwood or Blake in the first round of the playoffs.

Walter Johnson vs. Wootton

Friday served as a get right game for head coach Larry Hurd and Walter Johnson. The Wildcats took care of business, beating Wootton 27-8 on Friday. Walter Johnson finishes the regular season 5-4, they will likely play as a No. 5 seed at BCC in the first round of 4A West region playoffs. Wootton drops 2-7 and will be on the road in the first round of the 4A/3A south region playoffs.

Clarksburg vs. Quince Orchard

On Thursday, Quince Orchard crushed Clarksburg, 38-6. The Cougars finish the regular season 9-0, the only undefeated team remaining in Montgomery County. Quince Orchard will host Gaithersburg in the first round of the 4A West region playoffs. Clarksburg finishes the regular season 3-6, they will play at Northwest in the first round of the same region.

Sherwood vs. Magruder

Sherwood staved off Magruder Thursday night, winning 23-7. The Warriors, who finished the regular season 7-2, clinched the top seed in the 4A/3A South region playoff weeks ago. They will host Northwood or Whitman in the first round of the playoffs. Magruder drops to 3-6, their playoff seeding and matchup is to be determined.

Other MCPS Scores:

Gaithersburg 35, Churchill 7

Richard Montgomery 35, Rockville 10

Paint Branch 54, Watkins Mill 0

Kennedy 30, Wheaton 0

Northwest 55, Whitman 13

Manchester 37, Poolesville 27

Other WCAC Scores:

Archbishop Carroll 47, Paul VI 6

Good Counsel vs. St. John’s (Saturday)

Gonzaga vs. Bishop McNamara (Saturday)

John Paul the Great vs. Bishop O’Connell (Saturday)

St. Mary’s Ryken vs. Bishop Ireton (Saturday)

IAC Scores: