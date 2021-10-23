Montgomery County High School Football Week 8 (October 22, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the eighth week of the 2021 fall high school football season:

WDVM Sports Connection Game of the Week: Quince Orchard vs. Northwest

It had the potential to be the most exciting game of the year, but the result did not quite live up to the built up hype. Quince Orchard handed Northwest its first loss of the season, winning 31-0.

The Cougars improved to 8-0, while the Jaguars dropped to 7-1. Entering the game, Northwest had given up just 23 points all season.

“They are really good team, but we have a great, great coaching staff,” Quince Orchard senior defensive back, wide receiver and return man Jalen Husky said. “We came to work every single day in practice. So I think we have the recipe to beat any team in the state, but I mean, that comes that comes down to us wanting to work every day in practice. So if we don’t build off this win, then what I just said, won’t come true.”

Quince Orchard took a 10-0 lead into the half, and added two more scores in the third quarter, to put the game out of reach. After hitting a 49-yard field goal last week, Quince Orchard kicker Sam Smith made a 46-yard attempt this week.

“I think it’s a big stepping stone,” Quince Orchard junior defensive end, outside linebacker and tight end Kendall Johnson said. “I think this is a big leap from good to great. And I think we can achieve that, we’re a very talented team, like everybody on our team has such unique talents, and we put that all together today, I think, like, this is our first time really putting everything together.”

Next week, Quince Orchard will host Clarksburg to close out the regular season. If the Cougars beat the Coyotes, they will officially have home field advantage in the regional playoffs.

“It’s no secret. Again, our goal is go 14-0 and win a state championship that’s just kind of where we are with our program,” Quince Orchard football head coach John Kelley said. “So, you know this is a stepping stone to get us there but by no means, no championships were won tonight, you know, that’s a very good well coached football team. So, it’s likely that we’re going to play them again. So it’s just this is just, you know, one of the, you know parts of that, you know, if we lose the next game, this game means nothing.”

Northwest could meet Quince Orchard in the 4A West region title game. The Jaguars will finish their regular season at Whitman.

Paint Branch vs. Sherwood

The Paint Branch football team continues to roll, improving to 7-1, with a 33-0 shutout win over Sherwood. With the loss, the Warriors fall to 6-2, dropping their second game in the last three weeks. The win gave the Panthers revenge for their loss to Sherwood in the spring, when they fell 29-0. Sherwood will finish its regular season at Magruder next Friday. Paint Branch will host Watkins Mill for its regular season finale.

St. John’s vs. DeMatha

Two of the top teams in the WCAC faced off Friday night under the lights in Landover. St. John’s proved to be the better team, edging out the Stags, 14-7. The Cadets undefeated run continues, as they improve to 7-0. DeMatha falls to 6-2 with the loss. Next up, St. John’s will host Good Counsel on Saturday, October 30. DeMatha will look to get back in the win column against Roman Catholic from Philadelphia next Friday.

Seneca Valley vs. Walter Johnson

In a matchup with playoff seeding implications on the line, Seneca Valley crushed Walter Johnson, 42-7. The Eagles are now 5-3 overall, while WJ drops to 4-4. Next week, Seneca Valley will host Damascus. Walter Johnson will try to finish its regular season with a winning record, visiting Wootton.

Richard Montgomery vs. Churchill

Churchill looks like a force to be reckoned with in Potomac. The Bulldogs took down Richard Montgomery 34-14 Friday, improving to 7-1 overall, with their seventh consecutive win. Next week, Churchill will visit Gaithersburg. Richard Montgomery will host Rockville in their regular season finale.

Other MCPS Scores:

Damascus 48, Springbrook 27

Clarksburg 8, Gaithersburg 7

Blair 41, Wheaton 6

Einstein 38, Blake 13

Rockville 42, Northwood 0

Magruder 28, Watkins Mill 11

Catonsville 17, Wootton 14

Poolesville 40, Kennedy 0

BCC vs. Whitman (Saturday)

Other WCAC Scores:

Good Counsel 30, Bishop McNamara 9

Paul VI vs. Bishop Ireton (Saturday)

Bishop O’Connell vs. Archbishop Carroll (Saturday)

IAC Scores: