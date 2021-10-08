Montgomery County High School Football Week 6 (October 8, 2021)

Northwest senior wide receiver and linebacker Devon Anderson celebrates scoring his third receiving touchdown during a 37-14 win over Sherwood on October 8, 2021.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the sixth week of the 2021 fall high school football season:

WDVM Sports Connection Game of the Week: Northwest vs. Sherwood

Both teams entered undefeated, but only one could keep it going on Friday.

Northwest handled Sherwood 37-14, defeating the Warriors for the first time in school history in the ninth all-time meeting between the two squads.

“For this team to be the first team to beat them,” Northwest senior wide receiver and linebacker Devon Anderson said. “It means a lot to the coaches, players, fans and families.”

Anderson scored three receiving touchdowns in the win. Through six games, Sherwood is outscoring its opponents 250-23.

“They were locked in throughout the week, they knew what the task at hand was,” Northwest football head coach Travis Hawkins said. “To beat Sherwood and go 1-0 and that’s what they did, 2021 Northwest Jaguars, the first team in school history to get the job done.”

Both teams are looking like title contenders. Sherwood will look to rebound but face a tough matchup next week at Blair (5-1). Northwest will visit Seneca Valley (4-2) next week.

Gonzaga vs. DeMatha

In the first WCAC coverage of the season for WDVM sports, DeMatha earned a statement win over Gonzaga, 30-6. The Stags are looking like a team to beat in the DMV. Dematha (5-1), will visit Bishop McNamara next Saturday, October 16. Gonzaga (4-3) will host Good Counsel on October 16.

Rockville vs. Blair

In another top notch Montgomery County matchup, Blair improved to 5-1 on the season, handing Rockville its first loss of the season, 42-31. Blair will look to build on the impressive win next week against Sherwood. Blair’s lone loss this season came to Paint Branch. Rockville will look to get back in the win column after falling to 5-1. The Rams will host Damascus next Friday.

Other MCPS Scores:

Quince Orchard 55, Richard Montgomery 17

Damascus 27, Clarksburg 13

Paint Branch 28, Blake 0

Walter Johnson 24, BCC 21

Seneca Valley 45, Wootton 0

Einstein 38, Wheaton 0

Gaithersburg 26, Watkins Mill 12

Churchill 41, Whitman 0

Springbrook 46, Northwood 0

Magruder 34, Kennedy 26

Poolesville 34, Catoctin 14

WCAC Scores:

St. Paul VI 41, Potomac School 13

St. Mary’s Ryken vs. Bishop O’Connell (Saturday)

Bishop McNamara vs. St. John’s (Saturday)

Bishop Ireton vs. Archbishop Carroll (Saturday)

IAC Scores: