Montgomery County High School Football Week 5 (October 1, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage from the fifth week of the 2021 fall high school football season:

Walter Johnson Wildcats vs. Northwest Jaguars (Game of the Week):

With a dominant first half display, the Northwest Jaguars come out on top in our WDVM Sports Connection “Game of the Week”, dominating the Walter Johnson Wildcats 74-0.

In the first quarter, with over five minutes left before switching sides, the Northwest Jaguars went up 33-0, off the strength of three pick-sixes, that allowed them to build a large lead.

“I’ve been around football a long time and that’s probably the best defensive performance I’ve seen in the first quarter in my life. So they played well, and I’m proud of them.” said Northwest Head Coach, Travis Hawkins.

“Makes me very comfortable knowing I have a defense behind me.” said senior quarterback Darius Lorfils, “So my offensive coordinator, Coach Samuels, you know he can call plays and we just let it fly”

The Jaguars will prepare for their next opponent, the Sherwood Warriors, on the road, in a battle between top Montgomery County teams.

“We take it one week at a time. On Monday we’ll be game planning and we’ll be ready for Sherwood and we’ll let this game go after tonight.”

Seneca Valley vs. Quince Orchard

Other MCPS Scores:

Watkins Mill 13, Damascus 61

Clarksburg 3, Churchill 17

Urbana 42, Gaithersburg 12

Blair 13, Blake 6

Whitman 7, Richard Montgomery 35

Poolesville 25, Magruder 0

Paint Branch 53, Wheaton 6

BCC 43, Wootton 6

Springbrook 15, Rockville 19

Sherwood 42, Northwood 0

Einstein vs. Kennedy (Saturday)

WCAC Scores:

Dematha 14, Life Christian 0

Good Counsel 38, Ryken 25

Avalon 34, Gonzaga 49

Stellar Prep vs. St John’s (Saturday)

Annanadale vs. Bishop O’Connell (Saturday)

Archbishop Carroll vs. Bishop McNamara (Saturday)

St Paul VI Catholic vs. St. Albans (Saturday)

IAC Scores: