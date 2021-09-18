Montgomery County High School Football Week 3 (September 17, 2021)

Churchill senior Bryce Wilson runs for the lone touchdown in a 7-0 win over Bethesda-Chevy Chase in the week four WDVM Sports Connection game of the week (Week 3 MoCo).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the third week of the 2021 fall high school football season:

WDVM Sports Connection Game of the Week: Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs. Churchill

Thousands voted and BCC vs. Churchill overwhelmingly won the WDVM Sports Connection Game of the Week poll. On Friday, Churchill spoiled BCC’s attempt at a 3-0 start to the season, topping the Barons 7-0.

The early season success was the first 2-0 start to a season for BCC since 2010. Churchill appears to be on the rise now. The Bulldogs were 9-1 in 2018, but 1-9 in 2019 and 0-2 in the 2020-21 spring season. They have now one more games this season than each of the past two years. It’s the second straight and overall win for Churchill head coach Joe Rydziewski as the team’s head coach.

“They’re starting to play for each other and that’s huge,” Rydziewski said. “And you know, as long as we can fix the mistakes that we made and come out and keep playing for each other, who knows what could happen.”

BCC had several chances late in the game in Churchill territory; but the Bulldogs defense held strong, closing out the shutout victory.

“The defense and the offense, we’re gaining momentum,” Churchill senior safety Ryne Acheson said. “Our chemistry is getting so much better. We’re so much better than we were in week one versus WJ. We’re working, we recovered from that loss so great. And the defensive line and especially the linebackers, they showed up really great on that last drive.”

Both teams are now 2-1 overall. Next Friday, Churchill will look to win its third straight game at Wootton, while BCC will visit Gaithersburg.

“They thought we were gonna come out here and lose, but our defense came in clutch,” Churchill senior quarterback and safety Jaden Selby said. “And our defense, they held them on goal line. So I just got to thank the defense for that. Our whole offense, our whole team just came together at the end. So I think we have a nice season coming ahead.”

Walter Johnson vs. Quince Orchard

In a battle of undefeated teams in Bethesda, Walter Johnson gave county powerhouse Quince Orchard a run for its money, but the Cougars pounced on the Wildcats late, to win 63-28.

Walter Johnson was within seven points in the third quarter, but Quince Orchard blew open the game late and used some Wildcats special teams miscues to its advantage.

With the win, Quince Orchard improves to 3-0. Walter Johnson falls to 2-1. Quince Orchard will visit Damascus next week, while Walter Johnson hosts Wheaton.

Paint Branch vs. Springbrook

Though Springbrook entered the game with a better record of 2-0, Paint Branch, who entered 1-1, looked like the better team. Fresh off a one score loss to Quince Orchard, the Panthers blew out the Blue Devils, 51-6.

On Friday, Paint Branch star senior athlete Octavian Smith Jr. decommitted from Northwestern.

Both teams are now 2-1. Next week, Paint Branch will host Blair (3-0), while Springbrook will look to bounce back at Magruder.

Other MCPS scores:

Richard Montgomery 13, Seneca Valley 0

Northwest 42, Gaithersburg 0

Sherwood 21, Blake 6

Blair 30, Northwood 0

Rockville 24, Magruder 13

Einstein 40, Whitman 6

Frederick 63, Wheaton 7

Clarksburg 13, Wootton 6

Poolesville 34, Watkins Mill 6

Damascus vs. Kennedy (canceled due to injuries and COVID cases on Kennedy’s team, according to Damascus athletic department)

WCAC scores:

Dematha 38, Friendship Collegiate 0

St. Frances Academy 50, Good Counsel 7

St. Joseph’s Prep (PA) 35, Gonzaga 3

St. Paul VI 40, Ballou 8

St. Mary’s Ryken 45, Urbana 27

Archbishop Carroll 43, Woodrow Wilson 0

St. John’s, Life Christian Academy (Saturday)

Bishop O’Connell, St. John’s Catholic Prep (Saturday)

Bishop Ireton, Potomac School (Saturday)

Bishop McNamara, Woodson (Saturday)

IAC scores:

Landon 41, McKinley Tech 0

Broadneck 27, Bullis 17

St. Albans, St. Christopher’s

St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes, Flint Hill (Saturday)

Georgetown Prep, Woodberry Forest (Saturday)

