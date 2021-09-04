Montgomery County High School Football Week 1 (September 3, 2021)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County high school football returned Friday, September 3, with the first week of games and a return to somewhat normal.
WDVM 25 Sports Connection Game of the Week: Damascus vs. Northwest
Northwest defeated Damascus 26-0 in the WDVM game of the week. The Jaguars delivered their head coach Travis Hawkins his first win as a head coach.
Whitman vs. Quince Orchard
After overcoming a preseason team COVID outbreak, Quince Orchard opened its season with a 58-0 win over Whitman.
Urbana vs. Richard Montgomery
Richard Montgomery kept things close against Frederick county opponent Urbana, but the Hawks closed things out in the second half, defeating the Rockets 32-14. Randy Thompson will try to earn his first win as Richard Montgomery’s head coach next Friday at Bethesda-Chevy Chase.
Wheaton vs. Sherwood
In his debut at Sherwood, Andrew Fields led the Warriors to an impressive 50-6 win. The win is Sherwood’s third consecutive victory, counting an impressive performance under now-retired former head coach Tom Crowell.
Einstein vs. Paint Branch
Led by senior athlete and Northwestern commit Octavian Smith Jr., Paint Branch jumped out to a 36-0 halftime lead against Einstein. The Titans got on the board in the second half, but the Panthers won 44-7.
Other MCPS scores:
- Blair 27, Magruder 7
- Seneca Valley 33, Clarksburg 6
- Blake 60, Northwood 0
- Walter Johnson 20, Churchill 17
- Rockville 43, Kennedy 6
- Poolesville 16, BCC 19
- Gaithersburg 0, Wootton 13
- Springbrook 32, Watkins Mill 0
WCAC scores:
- Catholic-B.R. 38, Good Counsel 10
- Gonzaga 23, McDonogh 7
- Imhotep 14, Dematha 10
- St. John’s vs. Butler (Saturday)
IAC Scores:
- Landon 36, Northeast 6
- Georgetown Prep, St. Vincent Pallotti (Score could not be located – please reach out if you have it)
- St. Alban’s vs. Bishop Ireton (Saturday)
- Bullis vs. Archbishop Caroll (Saturday)