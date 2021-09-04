Montgomery County High School Football Week 1 (September 3, 2021)

Northwest football head coach Travis Hawkins celebrates his first win as a head coach as his players dump a Gatorade shower on him.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County high school football returned Friday, September 3, with the first week of games and a return to somewhat normal.

WDVM 25 Sports Connection Game of the Week: Damascus vs. Northwest

Northwest defeated Damascus 26-0 in the WDVM game of the week. The Jaguars delivered their head coach Travis Hawkins his first win as a head coach.

Whitman vs. Quince Orchard

After overcoming a preseason team COVID outbreak, Quince Orchard opened its season with a 58-0 win over Whitman.

Urbana vs. Richard Montgomery

Richard Montgomery kept things close against Frederick county opponent Urbana, but the Hawks closed things out in the second half, defeating the Rockets 32-14. Randy Thompson will try to earn his first win as Richard Montgomery’s head coach next Friday at Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

Wheaton vs. Sherwood

In his debut at Sherwood, Andrew Fields led the Warriors to an impressive 50-6 win. The win is Sherwood’s third consecutive victory, counting an impressive performance under now-retired former head coach Tom Crowell.

Einstein vs. Paint Branch

Led by senior athlete and Northwestern commit Octavian Smith Jr., Paint Branch jumped out to a 36-0 halftime lead against Einstein. The Titans got on the board in the second half, but the Panthers won 44-7.

Other MCPS scores:

Blair 27, Magruder 7

Seneca Valley 33, Clarksburg 6

Blake 60, Northwood 0

Walter Johnson 20, Churchill 17

Rockville 43, Kennedy 6

Poolesville 16, BCC 19

Gaithersburg 0, Wootton 13

Springbrook 32, Watkins Mill 0

WCAC scores:

Catholic-B.R. 38, Good Counsel 10

Gonzaga 23, McDonogh 7

Imhotep 14, Dematha 10

St. John’s vs. Butler (Saturday)

IAC Scores: