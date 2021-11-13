Montgomery County High School Football Playoffs second round (November 12, 2021)

Paint Branch senior running back Khalil Radway rushes for a huge touchdown during a 56-20 win over Einstein in the second round of the playoffs on November 12, 2021.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of the second round of the high school football playoffs in Montgomery County and other local action:

4A West Region

No. 5 Walter Johnson vs. No. 1 Quince Orchard: Quince Orchard wins 51-7

The Cougars continue to roll as they improve to 11-0. Walter Johnson finishes the season with a 6-5 overall record. QO is looking like a favorite to make it to the state title game in Class 4A but they still have their work cut out for them. The Cougars matchup is not official for next week, but they are expected to face Old Mill in the State Quarterfinal.

No. 3 Churchill vs. No. 2 Northwest: Northwest wins 42-6

Since falling to Quince Orchard on October 22 in their lone loss of the season to this point, the Jaguars have gotten back to their winning ways. Northwest pummeled a solid Churchill team Friday night to advance to the state quarterfinals.

“I credit the whole team. Coaching staff, players, we had a great week of preparation to prepare for them, and we came out here, we took care of business. And offensively, we looked really good offensively tonight and I’m proud of the way our boys fought,” Northwest football head coach Travis Hawkins said. “To go to the state championship and win it. That’s the goal since the beginning of the season and right now we’re three games away.”

While matchups have not officially been set, Northwest is projected to host Paint Branch next week in a Montgomery County showdown between two one-loss teams in the state quarterfinals.

“Our team’s mindset now is don’t take anything for granted, you know,” senior linebacker, offensive lineman, tight end and punter Noah Vich said. “We have made statements throughout the year, but none of that matters because it’s playoff time. Winner keeps going and losers go home.”

4A North Region

No. 4 Einstein vs. No. 1 Paint Branch: Paint Branch wins 56-20

In a rematch of an earlier season matchup, the Panthers got the best of the Titans again. In the first half, Paint Branch’s Octavian Smith Jr. and Jordan Knight each scored a rushing touchdown, while Khalil Radway found the endzone twice. A 27-0 lead to start proved insurmountable for Einstein and the Panthers won by a wide margin.

After starting the season 1-3, Einstein won six consecutive games entering Friday, but the streak ended in the loss to the Panthers. Einstein finishes the season 7-4 overall. Paint Branch is expected to face Northwest on the road next week, with a trip to the state semifinals on the line.

No. 3 Laurel vs. No. 2 Blair: Blair wins 56-35

Blair made history Friday night in Silver Spring, hosting its first playoff game in program history. The Blazers staved off a late comeback effort by Laurel and held on to win.

“Knowing that we were at home in a playoff game, in a game that meant this much to everyone. Hearing from alumni coming back, thirty, forty years, just to say we’re here to watch a Blair football game in the playoffs at home,” Blair football head coach Sam Nosoff said. “It’s fantastic.”

Blair’s opponent for next week is to be determined.

“Just feels amazing, I guess I’m speechless right now,” Blair junior quarterback Kendell Anderson said. “Like, I feel like a dream, you know what I’m saying, all the support, all the love, it feels so great to come out here and win on the first playoff game, it’s awesome.”

4A/3A West Region

No. 5 Howard vs. No. 1 Seneca Valley: Seneca Valley wins 45-9

Seneca Valley rolls on in the newly created 4A/3A class. The Screaming Eagles have now won four straight games and five of their last six. Seneca’s state quarterfinal opponent is to be determined.

4A/3A South Region

No. 4 Springbrook vs. No. 1 Sherwood: Sherwood wins 22-16

Springbrook put up a fight against Sherwood, but the Warriors escaped to move on to the state quarterfinals. Sherwood’s state quarterfinal opponent is to be determined but they will likely host.

No. 3 Magruder vs. No. 2 Blake: Blake wins 16-0

Add Blake to the list of schools making history Friday, the Bengals shutout Magruder to advance to the state quarterfinals. Despite winning just four games to this point, Blake will have a chance to make it to the state semifinals next week. They will be on the road with an opponent to be announced.

3A West Region

No. 3 Damascus vs. No. 2 Frederick: Frederick wins 43-12

A down year for the Swarmin’ Hornets has come to an end with a tough 43-12 loss. It’s a testament to the Damascus program that a 7-4 record is considered a down year. The teams they lost to were Northwest, Quince Orchard, Seneca Valley and Frederick. All four of those teams have made it to the state quarterfinals.

WCAC Semifinal Scores

Capital Conference

Good Counsel vs. DeMatha: Good Counsel wins 17-15

After falling to DeMatha last week 28-0, Good Counsel stunned the DMV Friday with a win over the Stags. Good Counsel will face the winner between Gonzaga and St. John’s in the WCAC Capital Conference championship game.

Gonzaga vs. St. John’s (Saturday)

Metro Conference

Paul VI vs. St. Mary’s Ryken: Last reported score – St. Mary’s Ryken leading in the fourth quarter, 24-9

Bishop O’Connell vs. Archbishop Carroll (Saturday)

IAC Scores