Montgomery County Council expects decision on MCPS football Friday, local coach says it’s been a “rollercoaster” for the kids

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – With the first Montgomery County Public Schools sanctioned high school football games scheduled to take place on Friday March, 26, many are wondering if those games will take place.

“To be able to be out in practice and think that they will be able to play and all of the sudden last Friday things happen and they thought they weren’t going to get to play,” Walter Johnson high school head football coach Larry Hurd said. “It seems like they’re on a rollercoaster.”

During its meeting Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council decided it will meet Friday to decide the fate of MCPS’ scheduled three-game 2021 football season. Councilmember Hans Riemer tells WDVM that they have the votes to make it happen.

“Ideally it will be effective Friday at 5 p.m. and so there will be contact practices as soon as Friday at 5 p.m,” Riemer said.

In Tuesday’s meeting, the Montgomery County’s top health officer Dr. Travis Gayles said he does not endorse the games happening and urges extreme caution if they are to be played, citing that wearing masks during competition is crucial (MCPS’ Return to R.A.I.S.E. plan for 2020-21 athletics says that all student-athletes will wear masks in competition as long as it is safe to do so).

Gayles noted that six Howard County schools have already had large scale COVID quarantines rooted from exposures in sports and added that following protocols off the field and off school grounds will be crucial.

“In order for the field of play to continue to be safe,” Gayles said during Tuesday’s meeting. “We asked people to adhere to those guidelines at home, so you’re not putting your kids at risk of bringing it on to the field, that would put other athletes at risk and result in large scale quarantines across the board.”

Hurd says that his team is already following the protocols and will continue to do so.



“It’s a privilege to be out here. It’s awesome that we’re out there able to do it, but it could be taken away in a very short second,” Hurd said. “We just got to be safe, we’ve got to be careful. And we need to do everything to the letter of the law and make sure that we follow all guidance.”

During the meeting Gayles said another important protocol that will need to be followed if the football season takes place, will be for anyone who is exposed to COVID to report it immediately. Gayles said that not reporting COVID exposures and cases could put others at risk and further complicate contact tracing investigations.

Councilmember Craig Rice was the only councilmember to suggest meeting on Tuesday, March 23, instead of Friday, March 19. Rice urged the importance of getting things right and not rushing a decision. Rice also noted that on the subject of equity, many athletes in Montgomery County come from communities of color, and their health and well-being needs to be considered in any decision.

Most councilmembers seemed optimistic that games will be approved but all stressed the importance of all protocols being followed and enforced if games and contact practices do happen. Councilmember Will Jawando suggested that an increased system of testing be put in place to help sports teams operate more safely and smoothly.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, the Montgomery County Council officially announced Friday’s meeting, saying in a tweet that “Council discussion with Dr. Gayles includes moving ahead on a new proposal that will be shared in the coming days to treat sports equitably while ensuring that players have the testing & public health guidance to stay safe while participating in sports.”