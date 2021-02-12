Montgomery County announces Fall sports to begin this month

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – With sports back in to full swing in Northern Virginia and Frederick County, Montgomery County is moving forward with its fall sports season, ready to start later this month.

Montgomery County Public Schools announced through a post on its website Friday that the Fall sports season will begin on Saturday, February 27, as part of the states’ second semester plan. The season is optional for coaches and student-athletes.

Under the plan, conditioning and practices will be held for the first 20 days of the season, with games starting as early as March 19, if deemed to be safe by the MCPS Athletics COVID-19 task force.

In the County’s official “strategic plan for the safe return of the in-person administration of the MCPS athletics program during the COVID-19 pandemic,” being referred to as “RETURN TO R.A.I.S.E.,” the fall season would run through April 17, with the Spring season being played April 17-June 19 and the Winter sports being played at some point as well.

Fall sports in Montgomery County include: bocce, cross county, cheerleading, field hockey, football, golf, pompons, boys and girls soccer and girls volleyball.