Montgomery Co. Sports Hall of Fame 2020 inductee: Tom Brown

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – With so many impressive schools, athletes and coaches, Montgomery County has its fair share of sports success stories. This year, the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame is inducting its second class. Over the next week, leading up to the virtual induction ceremony on Sunday, October 18, we’ll introduce you to each of the six inductees.

Today’s inductee is three-time NFL champion and Blair high school grad Tom Brown

There isn’t much that Tom Brown didn’t do during his long and prosperous sports career.

Brown is one of the few people that has played in both the NFL and the MLB. Playing in the secondary for the Green Bay Packers, Brown won three consecutive NFL championships including the first two Super Bowls. He played his final NFL season with the Washington Football Team franchise.

In his career, Brown posted 13 interceptions, 6 fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown. In the MLB, he played one season with the Washington Senators.

A star graduate of Blair High School, Brown played football and baseball at the University of Maryland.

The induction ceremony will be held virtually on Sunday, October 18, at 7 p.m. They will run an online auction from Tuesday to Sunday, supporting the goal of building a better community through sports. You can find more info on the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame website.

