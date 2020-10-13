Montgomery Co. Sports Hall of Fame 2020 inductee: Roy Lester

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – With so many impressive schools, athletes and coaches, Montgomery County has its fair share of sports success stories. This year, the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame is inducting its second class. Over the next week, leading up to the virtual induction ceremony on Sunday, October 18, we’ll introduce you to each of the six inductees.

Today’s inductee is legendary football coach of multiple high schools and the University of Maryland Roy Lester.

Roy Lester spent more than 40 years as a football coach in the state of Maryland.

Lester coached Richard Montgomery high school for nearly a decade. During his tenure, the Rockets went 86-10-1, posting six undefeated seasons during a period when the high school playoffs did not exist yet.

Lester went on to also coach Paint Branch and Magruder, winning three state championships total. He also coached Allegany high school and was an assistant and head coach at the University of Maryland.

A native of West Virginia, Lester played football, basketball and baseball at West Virginia University. He passed away at 96-years-old in May of this year.





The induction ceremony will be held virtually on Sunday, October 18, at 7 p.m. They will run an online auction from Tuesday to Sunday, supporting the goal of building a better community through sports. You can find more info on the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame website.

