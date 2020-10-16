Montgomery Co. Sports Hall of Fame 2020 inductee: Johnny Holliday

Johnny Holliday sits at the Xfinity Center where he works as the voice of the Maryland Terrapins.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – With so many impressive schools, athletes and coaches, Montgomery County has its fair share of sports success stories. This year, the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame is inducting its second class. Over the next week, leading up to the virtual induction ceremony on Sunday, October 18, we’ll introduce you to each of the six inductees.

Today’s inductee is voice of the Maryland Terrapins and longtime Montgomery County resident Johnny Holliday

Johnny Holliday is the only non athlete or coach in this year’s induction class.

“When you look at the names of the other people who to be going into this hall of fame,” Holliday told WDVM. “They are certainly more deserving than I am because they’re all athletes and what they’ve done. All I do is talk about it, that’s all. But I’m very honored and very humbled by the recognition.”

Holliday is modest. He’s been the voice of Maryland basketball and football since 1979. He began his career as a radio DJ and theater actor and got his broadcasting start in the 1960s.

Holliday’s career has also allowed him to cover golf and the Olympics and work as the pre and post game host for the Washington Nationals on MASN.

Holliday tells us that he hopes he’s made a good impact on his audience.

“I’ve always tried to do things the right way and probably if somebody just said: ‘Johnny Holliday he was a nice guy, we really enjoyed listening to him and watching him. We’ll always remember him that way.'”

And you could probably guess his favorite moments with the Terps.

“Anytime Maryland beat Duke would be in the top 5,” Holliday said with a laugh. “And nothing can top the national championship in Atlanta.”

The induction ceremony will be held virtually on Sunday, October 18, at 7 p.m. They will run an online auction from Tuesday to Sunday, supporting the goal of building a better community through sports. You can find more info on the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame website.

