Montgomery Co. Sports Hall of Fame 2020 inductee: Amy Wood

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – With so many impressive schools, athletes and coaches, Montgomery County has its fair share of sports success stories. This year, the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame is inducting its second class. Over the next week, leading up to the virtual induction ceremony on Sunday, October 18, we’ll introduce you to each of the six inductees.

Today’s inductee is legendary Bethesda-Chevy Chase field hockey coach Amy Wood.

Wood coached the Barons for nearly twenty years, winning a record 9 straight Maryland state titles between 1994 and 2002 and leading the program to 277 wins. Wood was a two-time Washington Post All-Met coach of the year and received the Morgan Wootten Liftetime Achievement award. She played collegiately at the University of Connecticut.

Wood tells WDVM that the relationships she made mean much more to her than the games she won.

“You know it isn’t about the state championships. It never was. It’s about all the girls I got to coach,” Wood said. “I stated that earlier when I was talking to the induction ceremony, it was about making a difference in their lives on and off the field, helping them grow as individuals, so when they left BCC, they left BCC better young women than when they came in.”

The induction ceremony will be held virtually on Sunday, October 18, at 7 p.m. They will run an online auction from Tuesday to Sunday, supporting the goal of building a better community through sports. You can find more info on the Montgomery County Sports Hall of Fame website.

