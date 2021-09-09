Montgomery Co. schools will require winter, and spring sports athletes to be vaccinated

The undefeated Sherwood baseball is set to take on top seed and also undefeated Severna Park in the state championship game on Friday, June 18.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – On Thursday evening, in the Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education meeting, interim Superintendent Monifa McKnight announced student-athletes attending public schools in Montgomery County, will have to be vaccinated to participate in winter, and spring sports.

“We are communicating now with our athletes who have interest.” said Monifa McKnight on Thursday, “We are going to require they vaccinate in order to participate in those sports. Those are high contact sports, and everything we can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we want to be able to do that.”

According to the Maryland Public Secondary School Athletics Association (MPSSAA), under their new K12 School, and Childcare Guidance, “A quarantine period of 14 days remains the safest option for close contacts of persons with COVID-19 who are not fully vaccinated.”

Both Loudoun, and Fairfax counties in Virginia announced similar policy changes, as school systems look to mitigate damages caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in their school systems.

