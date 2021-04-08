MOCO Football Preview: Quince Orchard vs. Northwest

Northwest vs. Quince Orchard is one of the biggest high school football rivalries in the state of Maryland.

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The last time the Northwest high school football team played Quince Orchard, it upset them in the 2019 state semifinals. A lot has changed since then, but the rivalry is still just as intense.

With no postseason for this year’s condensed Montgomery County high school football season, the bragging rights could mean even more.

Northwest’s new head coach Travis Hawkins, who played at Quince Orchard, will coach his first official game against the Cougars.

“That game will always stay circled, no matter what year it is,” Hawkins said. “It’s a rivalry that has been here forever. And I went to QO and that game was always circled. And now that I’m a Jag, it’s still circled.”

The players feel the same way.

“I personally, I don’t really like Northwest, especially what happened last year,” Quince Orchard senior running back Jeremiah White said. “So I’m ready to give it what I have and give it my all, no matter how tired and beat up I am and push myself like I’ve been doing for the past however long years I’ve been doing it for.”

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Northwest.

“It’s going to be awesome. I know so many people that go to QO,” Quince Orchard senior running back Will Harrington said. “Because I live in Darnestown, I see all of them. And I have to drive past QO to get here. So it’s definitely important to me and like just bragging rights in MOCO.”

WDVM will have extensive coverage of the first full Friday night of high school football in Montgomery County, other games to look out for: