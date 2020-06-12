MLS is Back Tournament to start is July

Major League Soccer is returning in July with the “MLS is Back” tournament.

(WDVM) — Major League Soccer will be resuming their season in July, but not the way everyone is familiar with.

The MLS will be having a World Cup style tournament, where every team in the league will compete down in Florida at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

The teams will be split into six groups, each group having four teams (except Group A will have 6), before 16 teams advance to the knockout stages. On Thursday, the draw for the groups was made. Here are each group:

GROUP A: Orlando City SC (Host), Inter Miami CF, New York City FC, Philadelphia Union, Chicago Fire FC, Nashville SC

GROUP B: Seattle Sounders FC, FC Dallas, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, San Jose Earthquakes

GROUP C: Toronto FC, New England Revolution, Montreal Impact, D.C. United

GROUP D: Real Salt Lake, Sporting Kansas City, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC

GROUP E: Atlanta United FC, FC Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls, Columbus Crew SC

GROUP F: LAFC, LA Galaxy, Houston Dynamo, Portland Timbers FC

The teams will play for the first time since the league shut down on March 12. No fans will be in attendance for the tournament. Group play will begin on July 8th and will conclude on August 11th.